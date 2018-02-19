First Niles records 4th quarter net loss

NILES

First Niles Financial Inc., the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, recorded a net loss of $5,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 after recording a tax reform write-down in its deferred tax asset value of $148,000.

Excluding the one-time DTA adjustment, earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $143,000, compared with a net loss of $47,000 for the same quarter in 2016.

