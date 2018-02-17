BUSINESS DIGEST

DoubleTree to have job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

The DoubleTree by Hilton, the new hotel opening in downtown Youngstown, will have a job fair from 12 to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St.

Positions are available in accounting/human resources, chief engineer, banquet manager, front office supervisor, housekeeping supervisor, night auditor, maintenance, housekeeping houseperson, laundry attendant, banquet bartender, banquet server and banquet houseperson.

Cortland resident is winner of giveaway

AUSTINTOWN

John Urchek of Cortland is the winner of Greenwood Chevrolet’s Cruze or Cash Giveaway. Urcheck picked the box with the key that started the vehicle at the Giveaway event Feb. 15 at Greenwood Chevrolet’s showroom in Austintown. Urchek chose to take the $15,000 cash as his prize.

Greg Greenwood and Greenwood Chevrolet donated the prizes, a 2017 Chevy Cruze or $15,000 cash, to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the United Way of Trumbull County as a joint incentive for their 2017 campaigns. All donors of $260 or more ($5 a week) qualified for one chance in the drawing to win the car or cash.

First Niles records 4th quarter net loss

NILES

First Niles Financial Inc., the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, recorded a net loss of $5,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 after recording a tax reform write-down in its deferred tax asset value of $148,000.

Excluding the one-time DTA adjustment, earnings for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $143,000, compared with a net loss of $47,000 for the same quarter in 2016.

Ribbon-cutting for FSR of Parkman

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for FSR of Parkman, 4930 Enterprise Drive, on Friday.

FSR Parkman will provide physician-supervised detox and intensive extended treatment delivered by licensed counselors to help those struggling with addiction and alcoholism to achieve sobriety.

Chrysler recalling 229K Ram trucks

DETROIT

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 229,000 Ram trucks, mostly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without a key in the ignition or a foot on the brake.

The recall covers certain 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. Also included are 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cab trucks. All are from 2017 and 2018 and have steering column shifters.

U.S. government documents say if the brake pedal is pushed for a long time when the trucks are running and in park, the brake-shift interlock pin can become lodged in an open position, increasing the risk of an unintended roll-away.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1247.33-0.24

Aqua America, .71 34.950.54

Avalon Holdings,2.1110.011

Chemical Bank, .2758.030.75

Community Health Sys.6.06 0.32

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.08-0.07

Farmers Nat., .1614.60-0.05

First Energy, 1.44 33.100.31

Fifth/Third, .5233.18-0.02

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.520.24

General Motors, 1.5241.16-0.69

General Electric, .9215.110.26

Huntington Bank, .28 15.84-0.02

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.53-0.01

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.89-0.62

Key Corp, .3421.050.10

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 26.31-0.15

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 183.30-1.33

PNC, 2.20159.10-0.76

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60156.08-0.07

Stoneridge 22.790.18

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.690.13

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.