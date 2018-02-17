Dads, daughters pack Lariccia center for 5th of 6 dances
BOARDMAN
For Joe Maderitz of late, two has been the operative number: He and a family member have been to two dances, he has spent the last two days in two states and is crazy about his two daughters.
“She’s my co-beautiful daughter,” the Boardman man said about 11-year-old Alivia Maderitz, who accompanied him Saturday evening to the 15th annual Daddy Daughter Dance in Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.
The fun-filled, family-oriented gathering got underway Feb. 10 and has sold out five of the six nights of its run, including today, and has averaged 57 to 60 father-daughter couples each evening, noted Karen McCallum, the park’s recreation director.
“This is a great opportunity for the dads to enjoy a night with their daughters. The daughters love getting dressed up, but love hanging out with their daddies more,” McCallum said, adding that the girls are age 5 to 12.
Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 11, 2017 9:15 p.m.
Dads and daughters enjoy a night of dancing
- February 12, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Loving dads, doting daughters dance night away
- March 10, 2017 midnight
Fathers and daughters spend magnificant evening together
- March 10, 2017 midnight
Fathers and daughters spend evening together
- March 24, 2017 midnight
Fathers and daughters spend evening together
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.