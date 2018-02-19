Cortland resident is winner of giveaway

AUSTINTOWN

John Urchek of Cortland is the winner of Greenwood Chevrolet’s Cruze or Cash Giveaway. Urcheck picked the box with the key that started the vehicle at the Giveaway event Feb. 15 at Greenwood Chevrolet’s showroom in Austintown. Urchek chose to take the $15,000 cash as his prize.

Greg Greenwood and Greenwood Chevrolet donated the prizes, a 2017 Chevy Cruze or $15,000 cash, to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley and the United Way of Trumbull County as a joint incentive for their 2017 campaigns. All donors of $260 or more ($5 a week) qualified for one chance in the drawing to win the car or cash.