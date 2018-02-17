Benjamin's strong second quarter keeps YSU women within reach
Timely threes from Youngstown State's Indiya Benjamin have kept the Penguins alive against No. 19 Green Bay, trailing 35-28 at halftime.
Benjamin nailed a buzzer-beating three at the end of the first quarter that started the Penguins' rally. She nailed three more in the second quarter to have a team-high 17 points at the break. Junior guard Alison Smolinski made her first appearance with the team since breaking her foot on Dec. 20.
Jessica Lindstrom has 14 points for the Phoenix, who were one for eight from three.
