YSU falls to last place Detroit Mercy
Youngstown State couldn't figure Detroit Mercy Friday night in a 94-84 loss.
It's the 11th straight loss to the Titans, who are in last place in the Horizon League.
Cameron Morse and Tyree Robinson each scored 11 points to lead the Penguins.
Kameron Chatman led the Titans with 26 points.
