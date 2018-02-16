Youngstown police investigating South Side home invasion

YOUNGSTOWN — A man and his girlfriend told police two women Thursday broke a window in their South Side home, crawled through and attacked them with knives.

Officers were called to the home about 12:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue, where the couple told them the women, one of whom is the mother of the man’s child, challenged the man’s girlfriend to fight them after they broke into the house.

The man grabbed both women and kicked them out of the home, but they returned with knives and chased the girlfriend throughout the home before the man was able to get them out of the home for good.

The girlfriend had a deep cut on her hand and said she would receive medical treatment for it, reports said. Reports said there is cellphone video of part of the attack.