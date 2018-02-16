Youngstown mayor seeks applicants for administration

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is seeking applicants for additional positions in his administration.

The positions are: assistant law director, two deputy law directors, first assistant law director, code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent, and downtown events and citywide special projects coordinator.

Job descriptions for the positions can be viewed on the city’s website: youngstownohio.gov

Those interested in applying for the positions should send resumes and letters of interest to mayor@youngstownohio.gov by noon Feb. 23.