Youngstown mayor seeks applicants for administration
YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is seeking applicants for additional positions in his administration.
The positions are: assistant law director, two deputy law directors, first assistant law director, code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent, and downtown events and citywide special projects coordinator.
Job descriptions for the positions can be viewed on the city’s website: youngstownohio.gov
Those interested in applying for the positions should send resumes and letters of interest to mayor@youngstownohio.gov by noon Feb. 23.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 4, 2017 4:22 p.m.
Mayor-elect Brown seeking qualified cabinet members
- March 6, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Do you want to weigh in on Youngstown amphitheater? Come to Thursday meeting
- December 27, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Clothes set ablaze
- December 16, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Youngstown mayor-elect releases names of applicants for cabinet
- December 22, 2017 midnight
Youngstown finance director’s resignation of no consequence
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.