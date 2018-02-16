Youngstown cops charge woman with disputing public service

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Thursday on charges of disrupting public service after reports said she tried to con her mother out of $200 for drugs by saying a drug dealer would have her killed.

Reports said police trying to investigate the fate of Jeanna White, 40, address unknown, tracked her through her cellphone for more than 90 minutes on the South Side before finding her at a known drug house in the 2600 block of Hunter Avenue.

White did not appear to be in any danger, and she was never held against her will, reports said. Seven officers spent time tracking her down, including skipping a gunshot-sensor activation call, to see if they could find her.

White is the in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.