Woman involved in Ron Russo death pleads no contest, found guilty
ASHTABULA — The woman charged with causing an accident that killed Ronald Russo, former Youngstown Fire Department battalion chief, pleaded no contest today in municipal court to a charge of vehicular manslaughter. A judge found her guilty.
A court spokesman said sentencing for Josephine Palmer, 48, of Northfield, will be 9:30 a.m. April 3. She faces a maximum of six months in jail.
Russo, 64, of Poland, was riding a motorcycle when it struck a van at the intersection of state Route 45 and North Bend Road in Saybrook Township at 12:51 p.m. Oct. 20. Russo was riding with his brother Bob at the time he was fatally injured.
Palmer was charged Oct. 31 after an investigation by the Ashtabula post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in consultation with the Ashtabula city solicitor.
