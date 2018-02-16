Woman assaulted by two women at East Side apartment

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman at an East Side apartment was treated for cuts after reports said she was beaten Thursday morning by two women who managed to get inside her apartment in the 600 block of Kendis Circle.

Officers were called to the apartment about 11 a.m., where they found the victim bleeding from cuts to the back of her head. She told police four people came inside and two of them punched the victim several times.

Reports said three of the suspects are known to the people in the apartment, and the assault may have risen from a custody dispute, reports said.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle to be treated for her cuts. There is cellphone footage of the attack, reports said.