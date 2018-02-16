Two hiring events planned
Staff reports
BOARDMAN
Recruitments for merchandisers, customer-service representatives and stock/receiving workers for Joann Fabrics will be take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27-28 at OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County, 141 Boardman-Canfield Road. Full- and part-time positions are available. The company hopes to hire 45 new employees. A job seeker should bring his/her resume.
Welders needed
COLUMBIANA
A hiring event for welders will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 4.
The positions are with a company with plants in Salem and Alliance and pay $15.25 to $21 an hour with benefits. Applicants must pass a background and drug test. Job seekers should bring two forms of identification and a resume.
