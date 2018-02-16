Trump says he's headed to Florida afater shootings

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people.

In a morning tweet, Trump said "I will be leaving for Florida today to meet with some of the bravest people on earth – but people whose lives have been totally shattered."

He also said he'll be working with Congress "on many fronts."

Authorities said Nikolas Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others. Cruz was ordered held without bond Thursday.