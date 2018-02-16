Trumbull commissioners expect to name Matas county administrator

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners have selected Lake County Budget Director Mike Matas to be Trumbull County Administrator, a position that has been vacant since 2006.

Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa chose Matas over the other finalist, Larry Collins of Saline, Mich., former assistant city administrator for the city of Ann Arbor, Mich.

Polivka said by text Friday that Richard Jackson, county human resources director, is in negotiations with Matas, a Cortland resident, over salary.

Cantalamessa said he expects Matas’ hiring to be on the agenda for the commissioners meeting next week.

Cantalamessa said Matas was chosen “because of his experience in county government, his experience in formulating and working with budgets and his technical expertise when it comes to budgets.”

Cantalamessa said he contacted Matas’ references, and it showed that Matas has the ability to “work with various individuals, various departments.”