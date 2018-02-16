Teen arrested after Fla. shooting post
HAMILTON, OHIO
Police say a 14-year-old student at an Ohio high school referenced the deadly Florida school shooting in a social media post.
Ross Township police in southwestern Ohio say the teen was arrested early Thursday and charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. They did not specify what the post said.
Ross High School Principal Brian Martin commended other students and community members who alerted the school to the post.
Authorities say a former student opened fire Wednesday with a semi-automatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people.
