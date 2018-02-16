Taft Elementary's Ybucks program awards good character

YOUNGSTOWN

If you’re seeking a few practical ideas regarding prudent money handling, but have no intention of consulting a financial planner, you might do well to seek Asia Stubbs’ advice.

“You get more things by saving, and I plan to continue to save,” the Taft Elementary School fifth-grader explained.

Asia would know: She’s amassed about 25 Ybucks in savings and may use the school currency to buy an item or two, though her main priority is on growing her savings account and having it accrue interest.

Asia outlined a few of her salient financial goals during an event this week at the South Side school, 730 E. Avondale Ave., in which she and several students and adults talked about the incentive program.

Ybucks are bills awarded to students who exhibit positive behavior in the classroom, help others, display good character traits and have solid daily attendance, Principal Rick Gurski said.

The “money” can be placed in checking or savings accounts set up at the school, which earn 3 percent and 10 percent interest, respectively.

Ybucks also can be used to buy stuffed animals, games, crayons and a host of other merchandise from a “store” that operates like Amazon, with orders placed and delivered to classrooms weekly, Gurski explained, adding the effort will continue for the duration of the school year.

Read more about the program in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.