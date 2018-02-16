Sheriff: Ohio prisoner died of asphyxiation in jail suicide
TROY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county sheriff says a prisoner has died of asphyxiation after hanging himself in a jail cell.
The Dayton Daily News reports Sheriff Dave Duchak in central Ohio’s Miami County has identified the prisoner as 41-year-old Shannon Gambill, of Piqua. Gambill was found dead in his cell around 1 a.m. Thursday. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
Gambill was booked in the Miami County jail Saturday and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after firing gunshots during an argument with family members.
Duchak says Gambill asked to be kept in a single cell because he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal.
The sheriff’s office and Miami County Coroner’s Office are investigating Gambill’s death.
