BUSINESS DIGEST || Serenity Center event

February 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WARREN

The Serenity Center recently hosted the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, area dignitaries and area clinicians for the grand opening of its newly remodeled Warren office on East Market Street. The center provides a ”continuum of care” approach to patients and their families, according to a news release.


