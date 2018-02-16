BUSINESS DIGEST || Serenity Center event
WARREN
The Serenity Center recently hosted the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, area dignitaries and area clinicians for the grand opening of its newly remodeled Warren office on East Market Street. The center provides a ”continuum of care” approach to patients and their families, according to a news release.
