Penguins trail by a point vs. Detroit

Two Detroit Mercy free throws have the Titans ahead of the Youngstown State Penguins down 37-36 at the end of of the first half Friday night.

The first half featured 14 lead changes and seven ties. Naz Bohannon leads the Penguins with nine points and six rebounds. Tyree Robinson has eight points and Garrett Covington isn't far behind with six points.

Kameron Chatman leads the Titans with 12 points.