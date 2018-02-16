Ohio’s 2 largest solar-array projects receive approval
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio officials have approved permits for what would be the two largest solar arrays in the state.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the two projects approved Thursday are the Hardin Solar Center in Hardin County and the Hillcrest Solar Farm in Brown County. If built, the combined capacity of the projects would be 275 megawatts. The current largest project in the state has a capacity of 28.7 megawatts.
The developers have not disclosed the cost of the privately financed projects.
An analyst for Invenergy estimates the Hardin Solar Center will generate enough electricity to power 28,000 houses. A Hillcrest Solar developer says the project will meet the electricity needs of about 30,000 houses.
Both solar projects will cover a combined 2,200 acres.
