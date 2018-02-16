New maps could improve Dems’ chances in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats’ chances at picking up congressional seats in Pennsylvania would likely improve under new proposals redrawing district boundaries to replace the ones thrown out in a gerrymandering case.
Republicans and independent analysts came to the same conclusion today, hours after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and others submitted maps on a state Supreme Court deadline.
An analysis conducted through PlanScore.org concludes that Democrats’ proposed maps would reduce the partisan tilt in the boundaries that currently favor Republicans, although their maps still largely favor Republicans. Pennsylvania’s 6-year-old congressional district map is widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.
The court is starting the four-day period it gave itself to consider proposals and issue new boundaries for 2018’s elections. Republican lawmakers are threatening a federal lawsuit to block any new boundaries.
