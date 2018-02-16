Modern Props moves

February 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

LOS ANGELES

Modern Props, a motion picture prop company, has moved from Los Angeles to San Fernando, Calif., to be closer to the film industry.

The company, which specializes in contemporary, modern and futuristic devices for television shows and movies, is owned by John Zabrucky, a Warren native.

Zabrucky’s holding company, 5500 Jefferson Investments, purchased two new buildings totaling about 60,000 square feet for the new location. One building is devoted to machinery and electronics and the other is a showroom for furnishings and lighting.

Zabrucky attended Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University and Kent State University.


