Man tells police he was pistol whipped at North Side apartment

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man said early today he was pistol whipped at an Ohio Avenue apartment.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 1:15 a.m. was flagged down at West Woodland Avenue and Market Street on the South Side by a man in a Jeep and when the man got out of the vehicle blood was dripping down his nose and from a cut over his eye.

The man told the officer he was at an Ohio Avenue apartment on the North side earlier in the evening with a woman when two men burst inside and accused him repeatedly of robbing the woman of her purse.

The man said he finally admitted to the robbery because he thought the men would let him go, but they pistol whipped him several times before leaving, reports said.

The man was treated at Northside Regional Medical Center for his injuries, reports said.