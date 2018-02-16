Man reported missing suspect in Youngstown, Boardman robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — A 19-year-old man arrested Thursday for the robbery of an East Midlothian Boulevard check-cashing business was also listed as an endangered missing person earlier this week.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, of Burbank Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on an aggravated robbery charge and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court for the robbery

Police put out a bulletin for Blalock on Wednesday, saying he is developmentally disabled and had been missing since Feb. 9 and was without medication.

Police said after Blalock was arrested for the robbery of a Cashland in the 1100 block of East Midlothian that he is a suspect in five other robberies since Saturday, including two in Boardman.