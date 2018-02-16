Mahoning commissioners hire firm to help cut budget

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners hired a Columbus company to look for areas where the county can save money.

The commissioners this week approved a $60,000 contract with GeoStar Professionals to analyze the county’s revenue and expenditures.

It’s part of the county’s attempt to prepare for the loss of about $4.5 million in annual revenue from a statewide sales tax on Medicaid managed-care organizations that ended in July 2017.

“We’re looking at all avenues in the county for how to go forward with the loss of MCO funds,” said Audrey Tillis, the commissioners’ executive director.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.