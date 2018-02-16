Equipment issue sends Lordstown first-shift workers home
LORDSTOWN — Workers on the first shift throughout most of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will be sent home because of an equipment issue.
The hope is the issue will be fixed and production on the Chevrolet Cruze will resume on the second shift at 4 p.m.
