Equipment issue sends Lordstown first-shift workers home

February 16, 2018 at 10:54a.m.

LORDSTOWN — Workers on the first shift throughout most of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will be sent home because of an equipment issue.

The hope is the issue will be fixed and production on the Chevrolet Cruze will resume on the second shift at 4 p.m.


