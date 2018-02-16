Elections board removes Dem county auditor candidate

YOUNGSTOWN — The Democratic candidate for Mahoning County auditor was thrown off the May primary ballot today for not having enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions.

The county elections board disqualified Brandon J. Kovach of Austintown for having only 45 valid signatures when he needed at least 50 to qualify for the ballot.

Kovach submitted petitions with 66 signatures but 21 were ruled invalid.

