Dog food withdrawn

February 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO

The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ’N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain.

The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., said it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. Nine cans tested positive for pentobarbital.


