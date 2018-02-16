Dog food withdrawn
SAN FRANCISCO
The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.
The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ’N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain.
The recalls come after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., said it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. Nine cans tested positive for pentobarbital.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 16, 2018 12:15 a.m.
Dog food recalled, possibly tainted with euthanasia drug
- February 8, 2017 10:42 a.m.
Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
- February 8, 2017 5:16 p.m.
Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
- June 6, 2017 midnight
Ohio could have path to getting long-sought lethal injection drug
- February 9, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.