Boy treated after Harmon Avenue fire

February 16, 2018 at 2:47p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 1-year-old boy is being treated for a burnt ear and smoke inhalation following a fire at a 540 Harmon Ave. Home this afternoon.

Crews were called after a fire broke out in the living room.

Firefighters said the blaze appears to be accidental.


