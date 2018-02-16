Boy treated after Harmon Avenue fire
YOUNGSTOWN — A 1-year-old boy is being treated for a burnt ear and smoke inhalation following a fire at a 540 Harmon Ave. Home this afternoon.
Crews were called after a fire broke out in the living room.
Firefighters said the blaze appears to be accidental.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 26, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Ex-felon admits having weapon
- August 25, 2016 9:55 p.m.
How do you think this is a good idea, Judge D'Apolito asks defendant
- October 7, 2016 midnight
Man given three years on gun charge
- May 15, 2017 1:52 p.m.
UPDATE | 9-year-old's cocaine death being treated as homicide
- August 14, 2017 4:29 p.m.
Two treated after SUV flips on Lansdowne Boulevard
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.