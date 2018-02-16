Amtrak considers suspending service
Amtrak is considering suspending service on tracks that don’t have sophisticated speed controls by a Dec. 31 deadline, the railroad’s top executive said Thursday, threatening to disrupt operations across the U.S. in a push to strengthen safety after a series of deadly wrecks.
President and CEO Richard Anderson told a House subcommittee that Amtrak is worried passengers are being put at risk by delays in installing Positive Train Control systems on tracks it uses but doesn’t own. Those tracks make up a majority of Amtrak’s network.
Railroads face a year-end deadline mandated by Congress for installing the GPS-based system, but some are asking regulators for an extension until 2020.
