Valley officers attend commander's services in Chicago
GIRARD
Girard Police Chief John Norman and Warren Police Sgt. Manny Nites will be in Chicago this weekend to honor a police commander shot and killed Wednesday.
The pair originally had plans to pay respects to two officers killed in Westerville, Ohio, Saturday. But Norman sent two Girard police officers to Westerville and arranged to stay in Chicago for the weekend to attend the commander’s calling hours and funeral.
Girard and Warren are a part of the Brotherhood for the Fallen, a support network for police after tragedy strikes.
“When it [officer fatality] happened here, that network was important to us. It’s a great organization,” Norman said.
The Brotherhood has several national chapters, including Chicago; New York City; Fort Worth, Texas, and Aurora, Colo. Norman and Nites recently traveled to police funerals in several cities including Baltimore, Md.
