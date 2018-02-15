Trump admin denounces new deal on ‘Dreamers’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is denouncing a bipartisan immigration deal in the Senate, saying it will “create a mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals.”
At issue is a compromise announced Wednesday by 16 senators with centrist views. It seeks to balance Democrats’ fight to offer citizenship to young “Dreamer” immigrants with President Donald Trump’s demands for billions to build a border wall with Mexico.
The Department of Homeland Security sent out a statement on the measure just before 1 a.m. Thursday, saying the compromise would “be the end of immigration enforcement in America and only serve to draw millions more illegal aliens with no way to remove them.”
The department says the proposal does not address the administration’s border security and immigration concerns.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Bipartisan immigration bill surfaces in Senate, Trump knocks it down
- January 24, 2018 2:20 p.m.
Senators starting over in search for immigration deal
- February 5, 2018 11:24 a.m.
UPDATE | Bipartisan immigration bill surfaces, Trump knocks it down
- February 13, 2018 8:48 a.m.
Trump warns of ’last chance’ to pass immigration deal
- September 5, 2017 midnight
washington Will Trump phase out program for young immigrants?
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.