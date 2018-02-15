BUSINESS DIGEST || Substance-abuse center opens
YOUNGSTOWN
A new substance-abuse treatment center is open at 3622 Belmont Ave.
Youngstown Treatment Services, which is affiliated with the Pinnacle Treatment Center network, announced it is open and treating patients. The facility, which accepts Medicaid, offers treatment to patients using opioids, according to a news release.
The center has an agreement with One Health Ohio, which provides primary medical care and dental care, among other services.
A public open house and ribbon-cutting for the treatment center, located in Suite 21, is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. today.
