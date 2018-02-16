Presidents' Day won't affect Youngstown garbage collection


Published February 15, 2018 at 1:50 p.m.
Updated February 15, 2018 at 1:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Residential garbage collection in the city will not be affected by the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The sanitation department will follow the normal schedule.


