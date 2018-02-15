Police, including Chief Robin Lees, intervene in South Side shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police Wednesday afternoon had to keep a South Side family away from a man who was accused of shooting at their house.

Traylor Johnson, 20, of Idlewood Avenue, was arrested about 1:40 p.m. on East Evergreen Avenue after officers responded to reports of a home being shot at and witnesses at the home said Johnson was firing at it from a gun.

Police found no gun on Johnson but he was taken into custody by several officers, including police Chief Robin Lees, who was in the area when the call went out.

Family members were shouting and rushing at Johnson and police, including Lees, had to keep Johnson away from them, reports said.

The witnesses told police Johnson was one of three people on the street who walked by the house and then gunshots were heard. Reports said witnesses told police Johnson was upset that someone in the home testified in a recent court case.

Police found no shell casings but they did find what appeared to be fresh bullet holes in the house next door.