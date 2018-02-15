Pending housing sales up in January

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

January closed-housing sales dropped year-over-year across the Mahoning Valley, but pending sales increased.

Closed sales in Mahoning County dropped 3 percent year-over-year to 164 in January 2018. Pending sales, however, increased 40.9 percent to 241, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

New listings in the county increased 13.6 percent to 251. The inventory of homes for sale dropped 14.9 percent to 877.

The average sale price of a home increased 0.7 percent to $105,243.

Closed sales in Columbiana County dropped 22.4 percent year-over-year to 45 in January 2018. Pending sales in the county increased 61.5 percent to 84.

New listings were up 10.7 percent to 93. The inventory of homes for sale dropped 19.7 percent to 359.

The average sale price for a home increased 0.5 percent to $90,462.

Closed sales in Trumbull County dropped 0.8 percent year-over-year to 118, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors. Pending sales increased 17.9 percent to 171.

New listings in the county decreased 32.5 percent year-over-year to 156. The inventory of homes for sale decreased 34.6 percent to 636. The average sale price of a home increased 20.8 percent to $102,659.

For 2017, closed sales in Mahoning County dropped 2.3 percent year-over-year to 2,694, and in Columbiana County they increased 10.8 percent to 937, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

In Trumbull County, 2017 ended with a year-over-year increase of 8.1 percent to 2,235 closed sales.