McGiffin stepping down as Youngstown downtown events coordinator

February 15, 2018 at 3:15p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Michael McGiffin will step down as the city’s downtown events coordinator at the end of the month in order to take a new job at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said McGiffin did a “great job” for the city and he is sorry to see him go.

“It was a better opportunity for him, maybe a greater challenge,” Brown said.

The position is among a handful the new mayor had planned to seek applicants for, even before McGiffin tendered his resignation today.

Brown said he could seek to advertise for that post, as well as community planning and economic development director and attorneys in the law department, as early as Friday.


