Man gets five years for brutal stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN
A Youngstown man involved in a brutal 2016 stabbing will serve five years in prison.
Robert Hornbuckle, 28, of East Ravenwood Avenue appeared today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for sentencing on charges of burglary and felonious assault.
In October 2016, Hornbuckle and Amanda Wilhite, 34, of Market Street went to a Hilton Avenue home where Wilhite stabbed a man more than 30 times, according to investigators.
Wilhite faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder and her case remains open before the court.
When imposing his sentence, Judge John M. Durkin noted that Hornbuckle had completed a seven-year prison sentence earlier in 2016.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 22, 2017 midnight
Warren man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stabbing man in back
- November 21, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Man sentenced to 8 years in 2016 stabbing incident
- January 4, 2018 10:32 a.m.
Youngstown man gets 13 years in prison on robbery, attempted murder charges
- May 25, 2017 2:11 p.m.
Michael Johnson gets 16 years in prison for attacks on two women
- August 30, 2016 11 a.m.
Woman gets probation in stabbing over chicken wings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.