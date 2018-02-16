Man gets five years for brutal stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man involved in a brutal 2016 stabbing will serve five years in prison.

Robert Hornbuckle, 28, of East Ravenwood Avenue appeared today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for sentencing on charges of burglary and felonious assault.

In October 2016, Hornbuckle and Amanda Wilhite, 34, of Market Street went to a Hilton Avenue home where Wilhite stabbed a man more than 30 times, according to investigators.

Wilhite faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder and her case remains open before the court.

When imposing his sentence, Judge John M. Durkin noted that Hornbuckle had completed a seven-year prison sentence earlier in 2016.