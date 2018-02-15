Man charged after 150-mph chase on Ohio interstate

February 15, 2018 at 10:27a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Records show 38-year-old Gavin Haynes was charged Wednesday in central Ohio’s Clark County with aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, escape and resisting arrest.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper says in an affidavit the chase began Tuesday night after clocking a Mercedes Benz traveling at 100 mph on Interstate 70.

The affidavit says Haynes sideswiped two vehicles and flipped an SUV when he pushed it into a guardrail, causing the driver minor injuries. Haynes crashed the Mercedes and fled on foot. He was found hiding under a blanket in a nearby barn and arrested.

Court records don’t indicate if Haynes has an attorney.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900