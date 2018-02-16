Man arrested in robbery suspect in five other heists

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man arrested today after a robbery at an East Midlothian Boulevard check-cashing business is a suspect in five other robberies since Saturday.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said he did not want to name the suspect, who is 19, until he is formally charged. Bobovnyik said the suspect is expected to be charged in the robbery that happened about 11 a.m. today at Cashland in the 1100 block of East Midlothian.

In that robbery, the suspect entered the store with a weapon and the other two people were outside. Bobovnyik said a weapon was not recovered from that robbery with the person who was arrested but at least two different people saw a gun.

Two of the other five robberies are in Boardman, Bobovnyik said. He said the suspect is considered a suspect in all of those robberies as well.