Mahoning grand jury indicts 4 in Austintown home invasion

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted four people who police said were involved in a home invasion last week in Austintown.

Indicted were Michael Doepker, 24, of North Kimberly Avenue; Noah Mathenty, 21, of New Road, both in Austintown; Mark A. Hernandez, 21, of Cambridge Avenue, Youngstown; and Luis Claudio, 21, of Chicago Avenue, also of Youngstown.

They all face charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery with firearm and body armor specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm and impersonating a peace officer or private police officer.

The four are accused of breaking into a home on Beverly Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 9 and holding the residents at gunpoint. Reports said they at first claimed to be police officers and they had body armor and assault weapons.

Doepker, Mathenty and Hernandez were all arrested a short time later not far from the home. Claudio remains at large.