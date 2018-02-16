UPDATE | City schools respond to two lockdowns

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center was under a brief "soft lockdown" after an incident that turned physical in the parking lot. It has since been lifted.

Denise Dick, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman, said a student and teacher were moving equipment outside when they were approached by what they said was an intoxicated stranger.

The stranger got into a physical altercation with the teacher when another passer-by joined into the altercation. The student stepped in to try and stop the altercation and was punched in the mouth by the second stranger to join the altercation, Dick said.

The fight was broken up by another faculty member.

The first stranger to initiate the fight is in police custody and police are looking for the second man who struck the student.

A "soft lockdown" means non-public-school students, such as those from parochial schools, are being escorted out for safety.

A brief lockdown at Chaney High, meanwhile, is over and all conditions have been deemed safe.

Dick said after two students reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack, the school engaged in lockdown procedures about 12:40 p.m. today.

When questioned, the students changed their story and an investigation revealed there was no gun. Some students are going home for the day after the scare.