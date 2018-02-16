UPDATE | City schools respond to two lockdowns
YOUNGSTOWN
Choffin Career and Technical Center was under a brief "soft lockdown" after an incident that turned physical in the parking lot. It has since been lifted.
Denise Dick, Youngstown City Schools spokeswoman, said a student and teacher were moving equipment outside when they were approached by what they said was an intoxicated stranger.
The stranger got into a physical altercation with the teacher when another passer-by joined into the altercation. The student stepped in to try and stop the altercation and was punched in the mouth by the second stranger to join the altercation, Dick said.
The fight was broken up by another faculty member.
The first stranger to initiate the fight is in police custody and police are looking for the second man who struck the student.
A "soft lockdown" means non-public-school students, such as those from parochial schools, are being escorted out for safety.
A brief lockdown at Chaney High, meanwhile, is over and all conditions have been deemed safe.
Dick said after two students reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack, the school engaged in lockdown procedures about 12:40 p.m. today.
When questioned, the students changed their story and an investigation revealed there was no gun. Some students are going home for the day after the scare.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 18, 2017 7 p.m.
EXCELLING IN EDUCATION: Diona Williams
- May 31, 2017 4:43 p.m.
Choffin, MCCTC to share services in 2017-18 school year
- June 1, 2017 12:06 a.m.
MCCTC, Choffin to share students, services, save money
- May 1, 2017 10:41 a.m.
- May 23, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YPD investigating possible poisoning of a teacher
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.