Judge grants release to mother who taped son to chair
YOUNGSTOWN — A judge granted early judicial release to a Boardman woman in prison for duct-taping her son to a chair.
Susan Malysa, 33, of Roche Way, received a nine-month sentence in July.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said the punitive aspect of the sentence has been satisfied and to continue punishing her would be counterproductive.
She will serve three years’ probation with the condition that she undergo mental-health counseling, and she will not be allowed to interact with her children.
Prosecutors, who had initially recommended 60 days in jail along with mental health counseling, did not object to Malysa’s release.
