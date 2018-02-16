House panel in Washington state OKs bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House committee has approved a bill that would ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.
The measure, which passed out of the full Senate last month on a 29-20 vote, passed the House Judiciary Committee today on a 10-3 vote.
The move to ban the devices – known as bump stocks – came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured.
The ban would make it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks beginning July 1. In July 2019, it would become illegal to own or possess a bump stock in Washington.
The bill's chances of making it to the House floor are still unclear. Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House, and legislative leaders have said the measure will need bipartisan support to pass.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 22, 2017 5:40 p.m.
Democratic Ohio senator aims to ban bump stocks for guns in Ohio
- October 7, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Republican congressmen say they’re willing to look at regulation ‘bump stocks,’ but not now
- October 6, 2017 midnight
washington NRA, Trump, Congress agree on regulating ‘bump stocks’
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Gun groups split with NRA, say don’t ban bump stocks
- October 13, 2017 midnight
Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.