Grand-opening event at JOANN Fabrics

February 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NILES

JOANN Fabrics at the Eastwood Mall Complex, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, will have a grand-opening event today through Saturday with doors opening at 9 a.m. each day. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. today will officially open the store to the public.

The store will offer limited-time sale pricing, gift cards to the first 100 guests in line each day and various product giveaways. On Saturday, children can enjoy a craft activity and balloon artist from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and teachers get 15 percent off their entire purchase with a valid identification.


