Ghossain's to have opening celebration
CANFIELD
Ghossain's will have a grand-opening celebration for its new location at 4559 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 820, at 10 a.m. Friday.
Ghossain's began in Youngstown in 1970 and is now operated by third-generation owner Joe Ghossain Jr.
Samples of Ghossain's Mediterranean food will be available in the Canfield store’s expanded dining area. The new Ghossain's joins the company's locations in Boardman and Niles.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 7, 2018 10:36 a.m.
Weather cancels Ghossain’s grand opening celebration
- February 7, 2018 midnight
Ghossain's opens new location for convenience
- February 7, 2018 10:26 p.m.
- November 19, 2016 8:23 a.m.
Campaign to aid children's hospital
- December 13, 2017 midnight
Businesses launch benefit for children’s hospital
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.