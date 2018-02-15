Ghossain's to have opening celebration

February 15, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CANFIELD

Ghossain's will have a grand-opening celebration for its new location at 4559 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 820, at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ghossain's began in Youngstown in 1970 and is now operated by third-generation owner Joe Ghossain Jr.

Samples of Ghossain's Mediterranean food will be available in the Canfield store’s expanded dining area. The new Ghossain's joins the company's locations in Boardman and Niles.


