Funeral details released for Ohio officers fatally shot

February 15, 2018 at 8:36a.m.

WESTERVILLE (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the two Ohio police officers fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

A post on the Westerville website says a viewing is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, followed by a funeral starting at 1 p.m.

A procession through the city will follow the funeral. The city will livestream Friday’s services.

The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder. He remains hospitalized.


