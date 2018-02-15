Family of man killed in police chase sues Cleveland officers involved
CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of a man killed when his vehicle was struck by a car fleeing police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, claiming they took part in an illegal chase.
In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the family of 63-year-old Romero Brown says officers Adam Hymes and Shane McNea never turned on their lights or sirens when they chased the car through a Cleveland neighborhood in 2016. The family also says the officers gave untruthful statements about the crash.
The lawsuit also names the man the officers were chasing – Jonathan Grier. Grier is serving a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.
Brown’s family is seeking unspecified damages. Cleveland police have not commented on the lawsuit.
