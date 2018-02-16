Elliott indicted in Aug. 9 death of Anvia Mickens
YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted an Outlook Avenue man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Youngstown then driving to Niagara Falls, N.Y., with her body.
Jeshawn Elliott, 37, is accused of the homicide of Anvia Mickens, 28, who was found in the trunk of Elliot’s car on Aug. 9 in Niagara Falls.
Police say Mickens was killed in Youngstown and Elliot was tracked down after he was speaking to relatives on the phone, who in turn called police.
He spent several months in jail in New York before being extradited back to Youngstown in December.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
