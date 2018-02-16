Disciplinary panel recommends Sciortino license be suspended

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Conduct is recommending the law license of former Mahoning County auditor Michael V. Sciortino be indefinitely suspended.

It is up to the Supreme Court whether to adopt the board’s recommendation. It usually takes up to a year for the court to make such decisions.

The board released the recommendation to indefinitely suspend Sciortino’s law license Thursday.

Sciortino, a Democrat, was convicted in 2016 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court of a felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and misdemeanor counts of falsification and receiving or soliciting improper compensation related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place scandal.

He was also convicted that year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of two counts of unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications property – one is a felony and the other is a misdemeanor – for his repeated illegal use of Mahoning County computers while an elected officeholder.

